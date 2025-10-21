3,365 farmers apply for over 33,000 ACRES NPI actions

Farmers have applied for over 33,000 Non-Productive Investments (NPIs) under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

NPIs are complementary environmental actions available to support ACRES Co-operation (CP) participants in enhancing the sustainable management of their farms.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed to Agriland that applications were submitted, on behalf of 3,365 farmers, for 33,171 actions in the most recent NPI application window.

This year's closing date for NPI applications was last Friday (October 17).

In 2024, NPI applications were submitted on behalf of 4,800 ACRES farmers, which was an increase on the previous year.

NPIs

There are around 40 different actions available to ACRES CP farmers.

According to the department, the 10 most popular actions for which applications were submitted in this third application window were:

Installation of gates;

Fencing - sheep wire;

Fencing - permanent electric;

Water troughs;

Planting trees;

Fencing - barbed wire;

Barn owl/kestrel nest box;

Repair of traditional stone wall two sides;

Rodenticide free rodent control;

Solar electric fencer unit.

DAFM noted that the numbers of applications may be subject to change upon the resolution of issues notified to the department by applicants prior to the deadline, which impacted their submission of the application.

ACRES

Meanwhile, claims may now be submitted in respect of the implementation of approved NPIs following the first two application windows.

The department recently confirmed that some 812 claims had been submitted by October 13.

A webinar on how to apply for NPI claims is available on the DAFM website.