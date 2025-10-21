NI farmer who breached animal ban given 5-month prison sentence

A Northern Ireland farmer who breached a court order banning him from keeping animals has been handed a five-month prison sentence.

James Steele of Gobrana Road, Glenavy, Crumlin, Co. Antrim was sentenced today (Tuesday, October 21) at Lisburn Court.

The 55-year-old was given five months imprisonment on one charge under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Farmer

The court sentenced James Steele on one charge of breaching a disqualification order.

The farmer had previously pleaded guilty and received five months' imprisonment and £25 offender levy.

The court heard that the case arose following the discovery of animals on land known to belong to Steele.

Officers from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) carried out an inspection of the land and found four animals present.

The animals were later confirmed to have been recently purchased by Steele in breach of his disqualification order.

Serious animal welfare offences

A disqualification order is granted upon conviction of serious animal welfare offences.

The order disqualifies a person from keeping, owning, or being party to any arrangement where animals are owned or kept.

In a statement issued after the court sitting, a spokesperson for DAERA said:

"The department gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

"Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary."