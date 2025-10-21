EU generational renewal plan 'ambitious by any standard' - Mullooly

An Irish MEP has welcomed new proposals on generational renewal in EU agriculture, saying they are "ambitious by any standard".

Ciaran Mullooly was reacting to a document from the European Commission which outlined several actions the EU intends to take to ease the way for new and young farmers into the sector.

The Strategy for Generational Renewal in Agriculture outlines actions for several policy areas, including access to land.

Despite welcoming the strategy, Midlands-North West MEP Mullooly said the success or failure of the plan "will ultimately depend on the level of funding made available to deliver it".

"One of the most interesting points highlighted in the commission’s analysis is the availability of land, a crucial factor in the future of European farming," Mullooly said.

"It is striking that across the EU, around 15 million hectares are farmed under lease arrangements, compared with just 10 million hectares farmed by owners.

"That imbalance clearly presents a major barrier for younger farmers seeking to enter the sector."

The Independent Ireland MEP warned that financial resources are key to achieving the targets set out by the commission, including increasing the share of young farmers in Europe from 6% to 12%.

"Starter supports are important, but the real issue remains farm income. Unless farmers can earn a viable livelihood, no amount of structural support will deliver generational renewal," he said.

However, Mullooly also expressed concern that the EU’s broader trade policy is undermining competitiveness and income on European farms.

"The Mercosur Agreement has effectively traded away parts of our market to countries with lower standards and far fewer compliance costs. That can only lead to a further erosion of farm income.

"Without addressing the income challenge and ensuring fair competition for European farmers, these ambitious targets for generational renewal will not be acheived," he said.

"Sustainable, viable farm families require both opportunity and fair reward," the MEP added.

Access to land

The EU's plan for generational renewal in farming will call on member states to ensure there is no net decrease in the amount of farmland by 2050.

The document is divided into sections based on the key issues facing young farmers, one of which is access to land.

The draft plan says: "Transfer of land is at the heart of generational renewal. The challenge is illustrated by the imbalance in land tenure.

"While most older farmers own their land, younger generations are often confined to tenancy, operating 15 million hectares as tenants compared to 10 million as owners."