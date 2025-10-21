UK: More than 30 firefighters battle blaze involving 300t of straw

More than 30 firefighters attended the scene of a large fire involving around 300t of straw, which had broken out at a barn in Cambridgeshire, England.

Crews from Kimbolton, Huntingdon, St. Neots, St. Ives, and Yaxley, along with a water carrier from Ramsey in Cambridgeshire, and crews from Raunds and Thrapston in Northamptonshire, attended the incident.

The alarm was raised at 1:52a.m on Friday (October 17), when crews were called to the fire on Station Road in the village of Tilbrook.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a barn containing around 300t of straw.

"They worked hard to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading."

Crews remained at the scene overnight to tackle the fire. The fire and rescue department stressed that there would be smoke as result of the firefighting tactics.

Firefighters

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service recommended locals affected by the smoke to keep their windows and doors closed.

It said: "Good progress was being made but there would still be smoke in the area due to the complexity of the fire and the amount of straw affected."

A teleporter was called in to lift the straw out of the barn to allow firefighters to break it up. Water was then put on the straw to douse the flames and smouldering.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service highlighted that due to these tactics, the fire was "likely to burn for several days", but issued reassurances that crews would work as hard as they could to extinguish the fire.

An update issued by the fire and rescue department at 11:00a.m on Saturday (October 18) explained that crews remained at the scene, tackling the fire.