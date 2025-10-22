Highest number of licences issued since launch of current Forestry Programme

The highest number of licences were issued since the launch of the current Forestry Programme in 2023 in recent weeks.

According to Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Michael Healy-Rae, turnaround times have "improved dramatically", with most licences now processed in under six months, and the storm-related cases issuing faster.

The minister said that nearly twice as many new forests have been created this year compared to the same period in 2024.

"Felling licence output is up by over 17%, with more than 11,200ha of private forestry licensed so far in 2025," he said.

"These results reflect significant improvements in our licensing processes."

Positive trajectory

The minister said that in just 10 months, a "real shift in both performance and sentiment" has been seen.

"A sector that was under pressure is now on a strong and positive trajectory," he added.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that over 1,000 felling applications for private forestry have been made so far this year.

The latest data published by the department shows 1,069 valid applications have been submitted for private felling, along with 514 applications from Coillte.

DAFM officials have issued 978 private felling licences and 280 Coillte licences covering a total of 14,789ha.

In the week ending October 10, 34 private felling licences were issued, along with 25 Coillte felling licences, 18 roads licences and five afforestation licences.

In the week ending October 3, 45 private felling licences were issued, along with 31 road licences, 16 Coillte felling and six afforestation.

Forestry information events

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in collaboration with Teagasc, is hosting a series of four free forestry information events in October and November.

The first event took place on Tuesday, October 21, in Galway with others to follow in Kerry, Meath and Kilkenny.

Attendees have the chance to speak one-on-one with professional forestry staff about their interests and options.

"In the months ahead, we will build on this momentum, deepen our engagement with landowners, and deliver the supports needed for forestry to thrive," Minister Healy-Rae added.

"Together, my department and all stakeholders can shape a forestry sector that supports farmers, sustains jobs, and contributes to the future of rural Ireland."