Video: Farm Safe, Farm Well - Supporting bereaved farm families

The Farm Safe Farm Well series, produced by Agriland Media in conjunction with AXA Insurance, is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The series, which includes articles, videos and podcasts, will focus on different themes related to farm safety and wellbeing.

For over a decade, Embrace FARM has provided practical and emotional support to farm families across Ireland who are faced with serious injury or sudden death.

The non-profit organisation was founded by Brian and Norma Rohan who live and farm close to Mountrath in Co. Laois.

In 2012, Brian's father, Liam Rohan, was working on the farm when he was struck in the head by a piece of machinery.

Liam was rushed to Tullamore Hospital with a bleed on the brain, but sadly he passed away three days later.

The accident was devastating for the entire family, including Brian and Norma who had just welcomed the birth of their first baby only a week before the accident.

They also had to face returning to work on the family dairy farm without Liam.

"As with all farms, you can't just put a sign on the gate to say we're closed due to an accident or bereavement.

"We were blessed with good neighbours and friends who came in and helped us run the farm for the few days," Brian said.

"When it happened, we felt we were the only family ever lost someone in a farm accident, but unfortunately, Dad was one of 21 that were killed on farms in 2012; a particularly bad year," he added.

Embrace FARM

In 2014, Brian and Norma decided to organise an annual remembrance service for farm accident victims and those who had survived accidents.

The aim of the event was to put a name behind the farm accident statistics, it also marked the starting point for Embrace FARM.

Norma, the general manager of Embrace FARM, said while families may have their loved one included in the rollcall of names at the remembrance service, it may take many years for some to attend the event in person.

The couple were soon inundated with farm families looking for help and advice following their own bereavements.

"We didn't realise how many people would be in touch, but we now support over 600 families through our organisation," Brian said.

Farm families

Embrace FARM provides a range of support services to families, including legal, financial and succession consultations and counselling.

"Over the years, we've expanded to support farm families with all types of sudden death whether that be farm accident or a suicide or a sudden medical death or a life-changing injury or medical diagnosis," Norma said.

A new support service was recently launched to help children and young adults after a sudden death within a farm family.

Embrace FARM is also currently in the process of setting up dedicated support groups for both bereaved parents and young successors.

Through events hosted by the organisation friendships and connections have forged between families in the support network.

Norma said that each family impacted by a sudden death or serious injury has a unique set of circumstances and needs.

"It could be a widow just trying to get from one day to the next. It could be a bereaved parent trying to get from one hour to the next.

"Everybody has a different story and a different set of circumstances. The first thing we will do is listen," she said.

For more information on the supports offered by Embrace FARM you can click here.