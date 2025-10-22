Macroom Mart to auction bullock for young farm accident survivor

Macroom Mart in Co. Cork is set to auction a bullock with all proceeds going to a young girl from the county who was injured in a farm accident.

Speaking to Agriland, Macroom Mart's Jerh O'Sullivan said the charity auction will take place in association with the marts' weanling show and sale on Saturday, October 25.

He said that a bullock has been kindly donated by Edwina Patterson and Daniel Power from Dunmanway, Co. Cork. All proceeds from the sale of this animal will go to Féile O'Sullivan.

He said: "Féile O'Sullivan is a 13-year-old girl from Allihies, west Cork, who suffered a severe farm accident in July of this year that resulted in the loss of both her legs and numerous other injuries.

"She is currently in a long recovery process, which has included over 40 operations.

"Her community has rallied to support her through a large fundraising campaign to help with her medical treatments, specialist equipment, and home adaptations.

"She is a young local farming enthusiast who has shown incredible courage after suffering life-changing injuries in a tragic farm accident."

The charity bullock will go under the hammer after the prize winners are sold on the day of the show and sale.

Every euro raised from the sale will go directly to support Féile and her recovery journey.

The charity lot is expected to be sold at approximately 2:00p.m and the sale will be streamed via the MartEye app.

"All members of the community and from further afield are invited to come along, show their support and help make a real difference," the mart manager said.