Gorman: IFA 'does not support any candidate' in this or any election

The president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Francie Gorman, has said that the organisation "does not support any candidate in this election or any other election".

Gorman was referring to the Presidential Election, which will take place on Friday.

Independent candidate and former Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil Catherine Connolly, and Fine Gael candidate and former minister Heather Humphreys, are the two candidates, while Fianna Fáil candidate and former Gaelic Football manager and Defence Forces officer Jim Gavin had been in the race but pulled out.

Commenting in response to developments in the presidential race this week, Francie Gorman said that former IFA presidents are private citizens and can choose to run in elections or endorse any candidate they see fit.

"However, they do not speak for the IFA," Gorman said.

"The IFA does not support any candidate in this election or any other election... The IFA is a strictly non-political organsation as set out in our constitution," he added.

Notwithstanding the IFA's political neutrality on the issue, Gorman called on all farm families to use their vote in the presidential election on Friday.

"They should cast their vote on polling day and vote for the candidate of their choosing," he said.

Gorman also encouraged the farming community not to intentionally spoil their vote.

"I do not believe that any purpose is served by spoiling your vote or voting for someone who has withdrawn from the election," the IFA president said.

Presidential election

The Electoral Commission is urging voters to get ready for polling day with the presidential election just around the corner on Friday.

Polls open at 7:00a.m and close at 10:00p.m on the day.

Both Fine Gael's candidate Heather Humphreys and independent candidate, Catherine Connolly, show no signs of easing up on their presidential election campaigns as the clock ticks towards decision day for voters.

This week Humphreys and Connolly have been particularly keen to highlight just who is backing them to get to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Connolly was centre stage at Vicar Street in Dublin on Monday (October 20) with musicians including Christy Moore, Huartan, and The Mary Wallopers.

Meanwhile, Humphreys yesterday (Tuesday, October 21) got the backing of eight former presidents of the IFA.

The eight, which include Donie Cashman, Tom Clinton, John Donnelly, Tom Parlon, John Dillon, John Bryan, Eddie Downey, Joe Healy, and Tim Cullinan, signed a letter setting out their support for Humphreys.

According to the Electoral Commission, there are 3,612,957 people who are registered to vote in the presidential election on Friday.

The commission is reminding people that they must bring a valid form of ID to their assigned polling station to be able to vote.

"You do not need your polling information card in order to vote, but it can be helpful to have it with you," it added.