2,579 TAMS 3 tranche 8 approvals issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

2,579 approvals have been issued, while 2,483 are in progress.

216 applications were rejected, while 86 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,692 51 35 686 920 Dairy Equipment Scheme 265 8 3 142 112 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,287 64 12 619 592 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 320 1 6 66 247 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 430 24 13 170 223 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 26 2 0 23 1 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 455 11 3 365 76 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 254 22 2 62 168 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 282 15 5 181 81 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 353 18 7 169 159 Total 5,364 216 86 2483 2579 TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

TAMS tranches 6 and 7

Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 4,022 approvals have been issued.

482 applications are in progress.

Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,757 approvals have been issued with 175 in progress.

The department issued an additional €1.59 million in TAMS payments last week, recent figures show.

In total, €106.8 million has now been paid out across 11,922 TAMS 3 claims.