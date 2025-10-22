2,579 TAMS 3 tranche 8 approvals issued

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.
TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.
2,579 approvals have been issued, while 2,483 are in progress.
216 applications were rejected, while 86 were withdrawn.
|TAMS 3 scheme
|Applications
|Rejected
|Withdrawn
|In progress
|Approved
|Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme
|1,692
|51
|35
|686
|920
|Dairy Equipment Scheme
|265
|8
|3
|142
|112
|Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme
|1,287
|64
|12
|619
|592
|Low Emission Slurry Spreading
|320
|1
|6
|66
|247
|Organic Capital Investment Scheme
|430
|24
|13
|170
|223
|Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme
|26
|2
|0
|23
|1
|Solar Capital Investment Scheme
|455
|11
|3
|365
|76
|Tillage Capital Investment Scheme
|254
|22
|2
|62
|168
|Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|282
|15
|5
|181
|81
|Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme
|353
|18
|7
|169
|159
|Total
|5,364
|216
|86
|2483
|2579
Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 4,022 approvals have been issued.
482 applications are in progress.
Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,757 approvals have been issued with 175 in progress.
The department issued an additional €1.59 million in TAMS payments last week, recent figures show.
In total, €106.8 million has now been paid out across 11,922 TAMS 3 claims.