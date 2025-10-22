2,579 TAMS 3 tranche 8 approvals issued

By Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

TAMS tranche 8 closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

2,579 approvals have been issued, while 2,483 are in progress.

216 applications were rejected, while 86 were withdrawn.

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,6925135686920
Dairy Equipment Scheme26583142112
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,2876412619592
Low Emission Slurry Spreading3201666247
Organic Capital Investment Scheme4302413170223
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme2620231
Solar Capital Investment Scheme45511336576
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme25422262168
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme28215518181
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme353187169159
Total5,3642168624832579
TAMS 3 tranche 8 applications. Source: DAFM

TAMS tranches 6 and 7

Of 4,930 tranche 6 applications, 4,022 approvals have been issued.

482 applications are in progress.

Of the 2,181 tranche 7 applications, 1,757 approvals have been issued with 175 in progress.

The department issued an additional €1.59 million in TAMS payments last week, recent figures show.

In total, €106.8 million has now been paid out across 11,922 TAMS 3 claims.

