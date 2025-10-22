Irish lamb served for the first time in US since access granted in 2022

Irish lamb has been served in the US for the first time this week, following export access being granted in 2022.

Bord Bia launched Irish lamb in the US at an event in Park Avenue, New York, which showcased the quality of the pasture-raised product.

In 2024, total Irish food and drink exports to the US were valued at €1.8 billion, up 22% on 2023, making it Ireland’s second largest export market after the UK.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole, said a key part of promoting Irish lamb stateside will be "positioning it as a premium product, with high health and nutritional benefits while also highlighting Ireland’s commitment to food safety standards and sustainability".

“Bord Bia’s market research shows us that lamb consumption is growing in the US," O'Toole said.

"Younger consumers, who are open to eating more lamb, are willing to pay more for quality lamb that is reared ethically and comes from a natural environment.

"With this in mind, Bord Bia’s focus will be on raising the profile of Irish sheepmeat through awareness of it as a premium, natural product sourced from family-run farms, and fully traceable from farm to fork.

"The success of Irish lamb in the US is also about highlighting the fact that Ireland produces lamb year-round, versus the seasonal production of our competitors."

High-quality proteins

US wholesaler Marx Foods, which already imports Irish beef, received the first shipment of lamb to the US this week from Irish Country Meats, the sheepmeat division of ABP Food Group.

Justin Marx of Marx Foods said the launch of Irish lamb comes at a time when US consumers and chefs are "increasingly seeking sustainable, high-quality proteins".

Paschal Walsh, commercial director with Irish Country Meats, added: “We are incredibly proud to see Irish lamb enter the US, a significant milestone for Ireland’s agri-food sector.

"Gaining access to the US marketplace is a testament to the dedication of our team and the hard work of our farmers.

"Irish lamb is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality, and we look forward to the opportunities this development brings."

Targeting lamb buyers

Bord Bia’s New York office is now targeting lamb buyers in the US for inward visits to Ireland in May 2026.

The food board plans to also increase its promotion of lamb at trade shows in the US and introduce Irish exporters to potential customers and routes to market.

Bord Bia’s meat and foodservice market specialist, Adam Hannon, said that engagement with key importers and customers has been ongoing over the last year.

"We have planned an intensive programme of engagement with key buyers and trade to secure a smooth and swift process for Irish companies wishing to export to the market," Hannon added.

In 2022, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the lifting by the United States Department of Agriculture of a ban on EU sheepmeat, paving the way for full market access for Irish sheepmeat exports to the US market.

Currently New Zealand and Australia, the two largest suppliers of imported sheepmeat to the US, represent 98% of all imports in volume terms.

Prior to 2022, sheepmeat exports from the EU to the US had been banned due to the presence of scrapie in certain EU member states.