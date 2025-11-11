Housing minister seeks to accelerate smaller, provincial developments

James Brown, TD, wants to accelerate housing delivery by introducing regulatory changes that allow low-volume wastewater systems (serving up to 40 homes) to be authorised through a registration system.

The proposed system will operate under General Binding Rules (GBRs) prescribed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Speaking on the initiative to promote local housing delivery, Minister Browne said: “I have been laser focused on what can be done to unlock homes being delivered particularly in our smaller towns and villages across the country.

“My Department has examined this issue carefully with Uisce Éireann, the EPA, and the construction sector. If developers can produce a high quality, EPA approved wastewater system, working with Uisce Éireann and under their guidance, then we should get out of their way so they can do that.

“This approach will enable housing development in areas currently lacking wastewater infrastructure while ensuring environmental safeguards are maintained. I see that as absolutely key - there will be no change or challenge to quality of the wastewater treatment. We are just cutting through unnecessary hoops for activation.”

“I want to be very clear. I am leaving no stone unturned in my ambition to accelerate the delivery of more homes across all areas of the country - including in our more rural areas,” he added.

In the partnership approach: Uisce Éireann will collaborate with developers in the establishment of the wastewater infrastructure.

Senator Victor Boyhan said he welcomed the detail of the minister's proposal which sets out that:

Uisce Éireann will work with developers to establish the wastewater infrastructure and will secure the necessary discharge authorisations from the EPA;

Developers will retain responsibility for planning permission and will fund and construct the infrastructure to Uisce Éireann’s specifications under a design–build–transfer agreement;

Following commissioning, ownership and operation will transfer to Uisce Éireann;

The Department will issue a circular to planning authorities to ensure consistent application of assessment criteria for wastewater options in small-scale, multi-unit housing developments providing greater clarity for both planners and developers.

The new arrangements aim to provide greater planning certainty for developers, local authorities, and communities by ensuring a consistent and transparent approach to how wastewater solutions for smaller housing schemes are assessed and approved.

The Minister intends to adopt regulations for GBRs for small-scale discharges by the end of this year, with the new system operational in early 2026.

Minister Browne said that Uisce Éireann strongly supports the use of nature-based solutions (NBS) –such as reed beds, willow beds and wetlands – as the most practical and sustainable wastewater treatment option for smaller settlements.