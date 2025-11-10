DAFM: Bird flu outbreak in commercial turkey flock in Co. Monaghan

A further outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock near Clontibret, Co. Monaghan.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) restriction zones have been established around the affected holding, which includes a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone in line with national and EU legislation.

This is the third outbreak to be confirmed recently and follows two outbreaks last week, also in commercial turkey flocks in Co Meath and Co Carlow.

Bird flu

A mandatory housing order come into effect today (Monday, November 10) for all poultry and captive birds.

This order also includes a ban on gatherings of birds from different premises to protect the birds from the risk of infection e.g. shows, fairs, sales.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, has warned that this third outbreak "underlines the ongoing risk to poultry and captive birds of avian influenza".

"We know the virus is circulating in wild birds across the country. The compulsory poultry biosecurity regulations and housing order, which I have introduced, will help to mitigate the ongoing risk, but a strict and meticulous attention to biosecurity by all those who keep poultry or captive birds is the best way to protect our flocks from further outbreaks during this very challenging higher risk winter period.

"I want to express my sympathies to the flock owners who have been affected by these outbreaks, and to thank poultry keepers nationally for their continued cooperation and strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of biosecurity.”

The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSE-HPSC) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) continues to advise that the risk to public health from the strain of bird flu that is circulating is very low.

However members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick or dead wild birds to the Department’s avian check app.

DAFM has also urged flock owners to:

Comply fully with the housing and biosecurity regulations;

Remain vigilant for sign of disease, and report any suspicions of avian influenza to their local regional veterinary office, or if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease emergency hotline on on 01 492 8026

Any unregistered poultry flocks, even small backyard ones, must register with DAFM.