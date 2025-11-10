RGFI: Biomethane Charter 'sets the right foundation'

Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) has described the recent publication of Ireland’s Biomethane Environmental Sustainability Charter as "a landmark step for the sector".

The charter reiterates the government's commitment to "supporting the ambitious target of up to 5.7TWh of indigenous produced biomethane by 2030".

It sets out 17 commitments and eight recommendations to ensure "the successful roll-out of an agri-led biomethane industry".

Biomethane

PJ McCarthy, chief executive of RGFI, said the organisation will "actively support" the charter through a new policy engagement and communications programme for its industry members.

“This charter, which RGFI contributed to in collaboration with government, sets the right foundation, combining ambition with accountability in an already highly regulated industry.

“It is designed to ensure that Ireland’s biomethane growth is sustainable for the long term, embedding environmental integrity, sustainable feedstock use and community engagement.

"These principles have guided RGFI’s work from the beginning, as we were tasked by members to develop an industry that supports the decarbonisation of Irish energy and food production while sustaining farming and rural livelihoods," he said.

Communications and policy

McCarthy said that delivery of the charter will depend on education, alignment across existing regulatory frameworks, policy and legislation, and active member support.

He added that the document "closely reflects RGFI’s long-standing vision for a farmer-centred, circular and high-integrity renewable gas sector".

“To ensure the charter’s principles are put into practice, RGFI will implement a three-year programme of communications and policy engagement to support our members, embedding sustainability, circularity and community partnership into every stage of industry development,” he said.

As part of its strategy review, RGFI is to roll out a comprehensive programme to support the charter’s implementation and the wider delivery of the National Biomethane Strategy, including:

Communications and knowledge-sharing to promote understanding of the charter’s principles and benefits;

Readiness and capacity-building to help members and partners meet the new standards;

Policy engagement to ensure joined-up delivery across government and industry;

Member support to facilitate best practice, certification, and community partnerships.

"The charter provides a framework for a credible, high-integrity biomethane industry.

"RGFI looks forward to continuing our work with government, industry and agricultural partners to bring these principles to life — ensuring that biomethane delivers genuine environmental and economic value for Ireland," McCarthy said.