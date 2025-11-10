Value of EU agri output decreases for second consecutive year

In 2024, agricultural output in the EU was valued at €531.9 billion in basic prices, a 0.9% decrease compared with 2023, new figures from Eurostat show.

This marked the second consecutive year of a slight decrease in value since the peak in 2022.

This change in nominal value reflected the balance of a slight rise in the volume of output (1%) and fall in the nominal price for agricultural goods and services (1.8%).

This information comes from data on the economic accounts for agriculture for 2024 published by Eurostat recently.

There were 15 EU countries for which output values were higher in 2024 than in 2023.

The sharpest rates of increase were in Ireland (8.9%), Croatia (8.8%) and Sweden (5%).

By contrast, the sharpest rates of decline were in France (9%), Romania (8.5%) and Bulgaria (8%).

Crops and animals

Half of the value of the EU’s agricultural output in 2024 came from crops, down 3.1% from 2023.

41.1% came from animals and animal products, up 1.9% compared with 2023.

The remaining share of 8.5% came from agricultural services and secondary activities.

EU agricultural input costs not related to investment (intermediate consumption) were 3.7% lower in 2024 than in 2023 at €303.3 billion.

The changes in the value of agricultural output and intermediate consumption in 2024 resulted in a 3.1% rise to €228.6 billion in the gross value added generated by agriculture.

Agriculture contributed 1.2% to the EU's GDP in 2024, about the same share as 15 years earlier.

This was an estimated €223.3 billion contribution.