Minister Healy-Rae criticises Social Democrats amid nitrates debate

Minister of State for forestry, horticulture and farm safety Michael Healy-Rae TD has criticised the Social Democrats and its deputy Jennifer Whitmore for their comments following last week’s meeting with European Commissioner for the Environment Jessika Roswall.

Minister Healy-Rae said he was glad to be part of the Irish delegation that met with Commissioner Roswall, where he stated that the nitrates derogation is vital for the survival of Irish family farms and the rural economy.

“The Social Democrats’ position is completely out of touch with the realities on the ground,” Minister Healy-Rae said.

He added: “To suggest that we can simply do away with the Nitrates Derogation shows a total lack of understanding of how Irish agriculture works and how many livelihoods depend on it.

“Will the Social Democrats face down the over 2,000 farmers who turned up to hear Minister Martin Heydon address them in Cork [last week]? Those farmers spoke with one clear voice, the derogation must be retained.”

Minister Healy-Rae added that farmers have made enormous environmental progress over the past 20 years through improved nutrient management, water protection measures, and investment in technology, but they cannot continue to be unfairly blamed for every environmental challenge.

“Our farmers are custodians of the countryside. They’ve invested heavily in better slurry storage, buffer zones, and nutrient plans, and they’re continuously improving. What they need is support and partnership, not condemnation,” he said.

“The Social Democrats do not represent the farmers of this country, and their position does nothing to protect either the environment or rural Ireland. If they had their way, they would destroy family farming and the communities that depend on it. I will continue to stand with the farmers who feed our nation, protect our landscape, and sustain our rural way of life.”

Deputy Whitmore was also criticised by MEP Billy Kelleher, FF, who described her remarks as "flippant".

Social Democrats

In response to Minister Healy-Rae's comments, a spokesperson for the Social Democrats said: "The Minister’s comments completely misrepresent the Social Democrats’ position on this issue.

"We have consistently called for a Plan B for farmers so they are not driven to a cliff edge by the government if the nitrates derogation is suddenly removed. This means a transition plan and proper supports for the agricultural sector to allow farmers adapt to more sustainable methods of farming.

"Farmers have so much to lose from the effects of climate change as more extreme weather events will put their livelihoods at risk. Rural communities also deserve to have clean water – something that the nitrates derogation continues to compromise."