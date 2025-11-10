Next CAP needs 'dedicated funding stream' for generational renewal

A Fine Gael senator has said that the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan should include a dedicated funding stream for generational renewal.

Senator Eileen Lynch said that farming must remain a viable and attractive career for young people and a new EU focus is a positive signal for what can be put in place to guarantee a vibrant farming future.

“Farming is not just a tradition to be inherited, but a modern, innovative sector with a strong future at the heart of rural Ireland," she said.

“The publication of the EU Commission’s generational renewal report is a timely and important contribution to one of the greatest challenges facing Irish and European agriculture - ensuring a viable future for the next generation of farmers.

“The average age of Irish farmers is now 59, and the number of farmers under 35 continues to fall.

"Generational renewal is essential for the sustainability, productivity and vitality of our rural communities," the senator said.

Meaningful support

Lynch said that existing CAP measures have played a role, but "if we are serious about securing the future of family farming, then we must back it with meaningful financial support".

“The next revision of the CAP Strategic Plan should include a dedicated funding stream for generational renewal - one that supports land mobility, provides targeted incentives for farm transfer, and recognises the unique challenges faced by young entrants," she added.

“The EU’s report aligns with our goals and gives real momentum to this issue.

"Now we must turn these recommendations into action.

"That means funding, flexibility and a focus on practical supports that make farming a real career option for young farmers," Lynch said.