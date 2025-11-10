Science Week to showcase the science 'shaping future' of farming

Teagasc Science Week 2025 has kicked off, which will "showcase the science shaping the future of food and farming in Ireland".
The week-long programme of events officially began yesterday (Sunday, November 9) and will continue until next Saturday (November 15).
It will feature a nationwide programme of activities which Teagasc said are "designed to spark curiosity, ignite learning".
The initiative is led by Eimear Ferguson, Teagasc science communication and engagement officer.
This year’s programme will feature hands-on experiences, creative workshops, school visits, farm tours, quizzes, exhibitions, and family-friendly events across the country.
Participants will be able to explore the weather’s impact on agriculture, and how seaweed supports gut health, among other topics.
Teagasc said its Science Week 2025 activities "offer something for everyone, whether you’re a student, parent, teacher, or lifelong learner".
"Science Week is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the work our scientists do every day, from the farm to the lab, and see how Irish research is helping to shape a sustainable future,” Ferguson said.
"Our events this year aim to inspire curiosity, encourage exploration, and show how science is at the heart of everything we do, from the food we eat to the environment we share," she added.
Teagasc said that each of its Science Week 2025 events "brings people closer to the research sustaining Ireland’s farms, food, and environment".
"From climate resilience to marine innovation, Science Week celebrates the power of knowledge, creativity, and community in shaping a sustainable future," Teagasc said.
The series of activities and demonstrations are divided into family events, primary school events, secondary school events, and evening events.
A family event will take place next Saturday which will be titled Science at the Marina, and will take place at Marina Market in Cork city.
This is a free, all-ages event bringing together scientists and artists, with interactive experiments, competitions, workshops, and art.
The primary school events will take place on Wednesday (November 12), Thursday (November 13) and Friday (November 14).
The secondary school events will feature two events on Tuesday (November 11) and one event on Thursday.
Finally, the evening events will feature two events on Wednesday and one on Thursday.
