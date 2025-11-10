Science Week to showcase the science 'shaping future' of farming

Teagasc Science Week 2025 has kicked off, which will "showcase the science shaping the future of food and farming in Ireland".

The week-long programme of events officially began yesterday (Sunday, November 9) and will continue until next Saturday (November 15).

It will feature a nationwide programme of activities which Teagasc said are "designed to spark curiosity, ignite learning".

The initiative is led by Eimear Ferguson, Teagasc science communication and engagement officer.

This year’s programme will feature hands-on experiences, creative workshops, school visits, farm tours, quizzes, exhibitions, and family-friendly events across the country.

Participants will be able to explore the weather’s impact on agriculture, and how seaweed supports gut health, among other topics.

Teagasc said its Science Week 2025 activities "offer something for everyone, whether you’re a student, parent, teacher, or lifelong learner".

"Science Week is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the work our scientists do every day, from the farm to the lab, and see how Irish research is helping to shape a sustainable future,” Ferguson said.

"Our events this year aim to inspire curiosity, encourage exploration, and show how science is at the heart of everything we do, from the food we eat to the environment we share," she added.

Teagasc said that each of its Science Week 2025 events "brings people closer to the research sustaining Ireland’s farms, food, and environment".

"From climate resilience to marine innovation, Science Week celebrates the power of knowledge, creativity, and community in shaping a sustainable future," Teagasc said.

The series of activities and demonstrations are divided into family events, primary school events, secondary school events, and evening events.

A family event will take place next Saturday which will be titled Science at the Marina, and will take place at Marina Market in Cork city.

This is a free, all-ages event bringing together scientists and artists, with interactive experiments, competitions, workshops, and art.

The primary school events will take place on Wednesday (November 12), Thursday (November 13) and Friday (November 14).

Those events are as follows:

Moorepark Farm Walk, Kilworth, Co. Cork (10:00a.m-12:30p.m, November 12) - Third and Fourth Class students will explore a working dairy farm, learning about milk, grass, and cows through interactive demonstrations, from milking machines to how grass fuels healthy herds;

School Science Quiz, Moorepark, Co. Cork (10:00a.m-12:00p.m, November 13) - A quiz for Fifth and Sixth Class students featuring demonstrations and questions on food, farming, and the environment, with prizes to be won;

School Science Quiz, Ashtown, Dublin (10:00a.m-12:00p.m, November 14) - Another chance for Fifth Class students to showcase their science knowledge and curiosity.

The secondary school events will feature two events on Tuesday (November 11) and one event on Thursday.

Those secondary school events are:

“So Ewe Want to Know More About Sheep?” Farm Walk, Athenry, Co. Galway (9:30a.m-3:00p.m, November 11) - At Teagasc Mellows Campus, students will explore animal science, sheep breeding, grassland management, and sustainability;

Clouds, Crops and Climate” online webinar (11:00a.m-12:00p.m, November 11) - Scientists from Teagasc and Met Éireann will host a live nationwide webinar for First Year, Second Year, Third Year and Transition Year students, exploring how weather and climate science supports agriculture;

"Beef Up Your Knowledge” Farm Walk, Grange, Co. Meath (10:30a.m start, November 13) - Fourth Year, Fifth Year and Sixth Year students will learn about grassland management, genetics, animal health, and meet postgraduate students.

Finally, the evening events will feature two events on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

These are:

Vision of Research Exhibition, Oak Park House, Co. Carlow (6:00p.m-8:00p.m, November 12) - This is a photography exhibition showcasing finalists from the Vision of Research and Innovation Image Competition;

"Udderly Delicious Workshop, Watergrasshill, Co. Cork (7:00p.m-8:30p.m, November 12) - Guests at O’Mahony’s Gastropub in Watergrasshill will have the chance to shake, stir, and sample their own creations, each with a dairy science twist, guided by the resident mixologist, John Coleman;

"GutED: Seaweed, Science & Health", BIA Innovator Campus, Athenry, Co. Galway (6:30p.m-8:00p.m, November 13) - A number of speakers will explore how seaweed is shaping the future of food and wellness.