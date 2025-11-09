Met Éireann issues rain warning for 3 counties in south-west

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for rain, which will impact three counties early on Tuesday (November 11).

The warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning will be valid from midnight tomorrow (Monday, November 10) and will remain in place for 12 hours until midday on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning that the rain will be persistent in those counties during those hours, and will be heavy at times.

People in those counties should expect localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

In general, the weather is expected to continue mainly unsettled in the days ahead, though relatively mild for this time of year.

Today (Sunday, November 9) will see mainly dry and bright conditions with just well scattered showers. Cloud will increase from the south this afternoon and outbreaks of rain will develop in some southern parts before spreading northwards this evening.

Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15° in light to moderate southerly winds, decreasing light variable later.

It will be mostly cloudy and misty tonight with outbreaks of rain continuing to spread northwards over the country. Some clearer and drier breaks will extend from the south overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° generally. Near calm conditions will allow mist to thicken to fog in some parts towards dawn.

It will be mostly cloudy, damp, and misty or foggy to begin tomorrow, with outbreaks of rain in the east and north clearing northwards through the morning and early afternoon as brighter breaks extend from the west and south along with a few showers.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 9° to 12° in light westerly or variable breezes.

Many places will be dry with clear spells to begin tomorrow night, with mist and fog patches returning. It'll turn wet and blustery from the southwest as cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually spread northeastwards over the country. Some of the rain will be heavy, with spot flooding possible.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow night will range from 3° to 5° in the north and east where it will stay driest and clearest for longest, and 6° to 9° elsewhere.

The weather will turn generally wet and blustery on Tuesday.