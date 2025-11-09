Embrace FARM to hold information event in west Cork

Embrace FARM, which supports farm families affected by serious injury and sudden death, is hosting an information evening in west Co. Cork next week.

The evening will bring together local support organisations as well as national farming organisations such as Awareness Head to Toe, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA).

The aim of the event is to discuss issues farm families might face and help them find support for these challenges.

There will be a focus around grief and loss, surviving a farm accident, mental wellbeing, and stress on the farm.

The free event will take place at the Westlodge Hotel, Bantry at 8:00p.m on Friday, November 14.

Embrace FARM

Embrace FARM was established by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.

The non-profit organisation provides a range of support services to families, including legal, financial and succession consultations and counselling.

Every June, an ecumenical remembrance service takes place in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois for those who have suddenly lost a loved one in the farming community.

Brian and Norma Rohan, founders of Embrace FARM

Embrace FARM recently launched a new support service to help children and young adults after a sudden death within a farm family.

The organisation is also currently in the process of setting up dedicated support groups for both bereaved parents and young successors.

Catherine Collins Kenneally, business development manager with Embrace FARM, who hails from Baltimore, encouraged anyone in the farming and rural communities to come along to next week's gathering.

"The evening will be very informal to allow people to feel at ease in attending," she said.