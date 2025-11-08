Gardaí investigate theft of cattle in Monaghan

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of cattle, which occurred in Co. Monaghan this week.

Gardaí said that the cattle were stolen from a farm in the Castleblaney area.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime in a 12-hour period between last Monday evening (November 3) and Tuesday morning (November 4).

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí received a report of the theft of...cattle from a farm in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan between the hours of 6:00p.m on November 3, 2025, and 6:00a.m on November 4, 2025.

"Investigations are ongoing," the statement added.

Gardaí did not confirm how many animals were stolen.

Cow collar equipment theft

In another farm theft incident this week, €10,000 worth of equipment for receiving electronic signals from cow collars was stolen from a block of land in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the theft of the equipment, which was housed in a blue timber double axle trailer.

The trailer was taken from a block of land in the Clonoulty area sometime between October 30 and Tuesday of this week (November 4).

In a social media post, Gardaí explained that the trailer and its contents worked as a receiving unit which takes a signal from the collars worn by the cows and transmits back a report to the farmer via phone or computer.

The unit is powered by a battery unit that can be recharged by solar panels.

The gardaí said that the unit is "completely useless" to any other person as the unit is specifically tuned to the collars of the owners' herd.

The unit is one of only about "three or four" bespoke units in the country, the gardaí said.

The tailer and equipment should be very identifiable, according to the garda social media post.

Quads seized in Donegal

Elesewhere, gardaí in Co. Donegal seized three quads from youths over the recent October Bank Holiday Weekend.

A post on the An Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page said that the quads were seized by Buncrana Gardaí in the Gleneely area.

The gardaí confirmed that the youths involved will be subject to the the juvenile liaison scheme.