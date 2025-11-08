Donegal farmers launch wild venison snacks venture

Two Co. Donegal-based farmers, who run a regenerative organic farm in the county. have formed a new food company specialising in wild Irish venison snacks.

Wild & Co has launched a kickstarter campaign to fund the first production run of its wild venison snacks. The campaign will run until December 5.

Farmers John Duffy and Laura McGoran contend their snacks offer a clean, tasty, and sustainable alternative to ultra-processed protein bars.

John is working to restore native woodlands in Donegal, while Laura is a food and fitness enthusiast.

The life and business partners are based at Future Oak Farm, outside Letterkenny, where they manage wild deer to help native woodlands return.

John Duffy

Wild & Co was developed with the support of Enterprise Ireland's New Frontiers programme and the Foodovation Centre in Derry.

The company turns locally sourced 100% wild venison into high protein, low calorie snacks with nothing artificial added.

The product has a 12-month ambient shelf life without artificial preservatives - a first for Irish wild game products, according to Laura.

John said: "Venison is naturally lean, tasty and nutrient dense, providing high quality protein with low saturated fat and rich levels of iron, zinc and B vitamins that support muscle repair, immunity and energy metabolism.

Wild & Co snacks are also lactose free and sugar free, offering the performance nutrition of real food without additives or unnecessary fillers."

John and Laura

Laura added: “Wild venison is one of Ireland’s most sustainable, under-used resources.

“We wanted to create a real food protein snack that fits modern life, something clean, tasty and genuinely good for you.

"Every pack helps make use of a local resource that’s both healthy and ecologically responsible.”

The range launches with two flavours: garlic and black pepper and chilli and garlic.

"They’re made for busy, health-conscious people who want real food protein, not processed powders or sweet bars," John said.

"Each pack delivers 23g of high quality wild venison protein for just 200 calories, providing clean, sustained nutrition that fits into any day."

Balancing ecosystems

Beyond nutrition, the brand’s mission runs deeper.

By using wild venison from managed deer populations, Wild & Co supports efforts to restore balance to Ireland’s ecosystems, reduce browsing pressure on regenerating woodlands, and create value within rural communities.

“Our story starts with the land,” John said.

“By managing deer responsibly and turning what was once a challenge into an opportunity, we are building a food business that is good for people, for farmers and for the environment.”

Laura McGoran

Wild & Co’s kickstarter aims to raise funds to scale production at its new Gaeltacht facility in west Donegal and bring sustainable wild protein to market across Ireland and the UK.

Backers can choose from reward tiers, including early access to first edition packs and limited supporter bundles.