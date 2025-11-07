Watch: 'A lot has been done, more needs to be done' - Commissioner on water quality

The "commitment" of Irish farmers to sustainability will help in relation to future decisions to be taken by the European Commission, according to EU Commissioner Jessika Roswall.

Speaking in Ireland today after a visit to "see with my own eyes" the progress that has been made in relation to sustainability and water quality the Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy warned there was still more to do.

"It is obvious that all people need clean water and all water in Europe is under huge pressure.

"I welcome the government has taken concrete steps to address these challenges and that Ireland is on track to adopt a new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

"Strong environment performance is not only about compliance it is all about building resiliance and competitiveness for the long term. Cleaner water means a stable eco-system for the future and is important for the future of agri-food production in Ireland," the commissioner added.

Earlier in the day she had spent time on a Co. Kildare farm and sat around the kitchen table with Pat Durkin and his daughter Kayleigh Durkin to hear directly from them about their farming system.

According to the commissioner they are a testimony to how farming and sustainability can "go hand in hand".

The commissioner today acknowledged that progress has been made however she also warned that "a lot has been done, more needs to be done".

In relation to Ireland's campaign to secure a continuation of the nitrates derogation Commissioner Roswall said the commission would see the progress that Irish farmers have made and assess the results of that.

"We all need to follow our European rules and court decisions, we know the time pressure and we are working as fast as possible.

"It has to be a solid decision that is workable both for farmers but also for the government but also for the commission and finding that right balance takes some time," the commissioner added.

Commissioner Roswall

The EU commissioner said while she was in Ireland to "assess the work that has been done" it was also important for her to see that the work is ongoing in relation to sustainable farming.

Her key message to Irish farmers today was that while very important work has been done in relation to water quality "it still needs to continue".