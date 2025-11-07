Fine Gael agriculture and rural conference to take place this month

A Fine Gael conference on agriculture and rural development is set to take place on Saturday of next week (November 15).

The party said it is hosting the "special conference to address key challenges" facing rural Ireland and the agriculture sector.

The conference will take place at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

The event will be attended by Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, as well as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, and members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party and wider party.

The party said that topics on the agenda will include strengthening support for rural Ireland; addressing agricultural challenges; creating incentives for young farmers to continue family farming traditions; and examining the impact of tariffs, transport costs and broader business expenses.

Commenting ahead of the conference, Tánaiste Simon Harris said: "With unprecedented challenges facing our agricultural sector, it’s vital that Fine Gael now redoubles our efforts in support of farming communities.

"This conference is a vital opportunity for Fine Gael to listen to our farmers and key stakeholders, as well as to set out our plans to protect farming incomes and to ensure rural Ireland has a thriving future," the Tánaiste added.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon commented: "Irish agriculture’s premium positioning of its food and drink products on the global market is testament to the dedication of the 133,000 farm families and over 2,000 food and drink businesses.

“While there are global uncertainties currently around the global trading landscape, I am confident that our agri-food sector will rise to these challenges as they have always done," he added.

The minister said that he has "had a very busy first year as Minister for Agriculture".

"I have put in place a strong plan to deal with TB in this country; we are working on attracting the next generation of farmers which is crucial to securing the future of Irish agriculture; liaising with the European Commission on the retention of the nitrates derogation as well as planning for the future of the next CAP [Common Agricultural Policy]," the minister said.

"Both the Fine Gael party and I won’t be found wanting in standing up shoulder to shoulder with farmers in supporting the current and next generation living and working in rural Ireland," Minister Heydon added.

Eddie Downey, the chairperson of the Fine Gael Agriculture, Rural and Food Forum said: "With three main issues coming down the track for the agriculture sector - Mercosur, nitrates and [Ireland's] presidency of the EU [in the second half of 2026] - it is essential that we put agriculture and rural Ireland at the forefront of the agenda, to ensure that farming families are supported."