Customs and border control complex opens at Rosslare Europort

A €230 million customs and border control complex has been officially opened at Rosslare Europort today (Friday, November 7).

The construction of the new complex in Co. Wexford, known as Terminal 7, is one of the biggest capital infrastructure projects of its kind delivered in Ireland.

The new facility will handle post-Brexit checks on goods coming into the country from outside the EU.

The new facility consists of 34 new buildings, replacing temporary facilities which have been in place since new regulations came into effect with Brexit at the beginning of 2021.

According to the Office of Public Works (OPW) the new complex will enhance driver welfare and streamline access and exits points for passenger and freight ferries.

The complex includes permanent facilities to check food products and compliance with sanitary legislation.

The OPW said that this is designed to provide protection for the EU single market.

The facility also accommodates the new truck scanner which allows the Revenue Commissioners to carry out checks on vehicles as they enter the country.

This project was developed on behalf of the Revenue Commissioners, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the Department of Health, along with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.

Source: OPW on X

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation (DPER), Jack Chambers welcomed the official opening of the new complex.

“Critically, this essential new infrastructure guarantees Ireland stable and continued access through Rosslare to the EU single market and its population of 450 million people," he said.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kevin "Boxer" Moran said he was delighted that the OPW had "delivered this very intricate project on time and on budget".