Commissioner Roswall in Ireland to meet with farmers and political leaders

European Commissioner, Jessika Roswall, is in Ireland today (Friday, November 7) to see "the good work" being done to improve water quality, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The visit by the European Commissioner for the Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy comes a critical time in Ireland's campaign to secure an extension of the nitrates derogation.

Just last month Commissioner Roswall highlighted that there"is a growing momentum behind water protection and preservation" and that "when it comes to water, every moment matters and every drop counts".

The commissioner will get the opportunity to meet various politicians and ministers, farming organisations and environmental groups during her one day visit.

The future of the nitrates derogation will likely be high on the agenda during these meetings.

Commissioner

One of the first engagements for Commissioner Roswall today was a visit to Pat Durkin's farm in County Kildare to see "first-hand the work being done on water quality" according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

On the farm she saw "actions" being delivered under the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), participation in the European Innovation Partnership Farming for Water, the use of low mission equipment for manure application and the incorporation of clover at farm level.

The farm is also a participant in the AG-NAV programme and closely measures and monitors its carbon footprint.

The commissioner is also scheduled to meet with members of the Oireachtas committees on Climate, Environment and Energy, and on. Agriculture and Food for Ireland.

She is also due to meet with the Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment for Ireland, Darragh O’Brien.

According to Minister Martin Heydon it is important for the commissioner to "engage directly with farmers and stakeholders" in Ireland.

"I have committed to leaving no stone unturned in our ambition to secure a continued derogation.

"As I’ve explained previously, there are many challenging aspects in relation to renewal of the nitrates derogation, including the need to conduct detailed assessments to demonstrate compliance with the Habitats Directive, as sought by the commission in June.

"Despite those challenges, today’s programme of engagements is a really positive step in my view," the minister added.