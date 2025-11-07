Weather: Further rain expected this weekend but also sunny spells

The weather this weekend is expected to see continued spells of rain but also sunny spells at times as well, according to Met Éireann.

It will start dull today (Friday, November 7) with rain and drizzle extending nationwide this morning, with some heavy bursts across Munster. There will be low cloud and mist in places too.

However, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers will follow into Munster and south Leinster during the afternoon. The rain will persist across north and north-east areas into the evening.

Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15°C in mostly moderate south-east winds, veering westerly once the rain passes through.

Lingering rain will affect parts of Ulster and north Leinster for a time tonight. It will be generally dry elsewhere under broken cloud with some mist patches.

A little showery rain will feed into western areas later in the night. It will be cool, with lowest temperatures of 4° to 9°, in light southerly or variable breezes.

Saturday

There will be some sunny spells across northern and eastern areas early tomorrow (Saturday, November 8) where it should remain largely dry for daylight hours.

Cloudier elsewhere with perhaps some patchy rain, turning heavier later in the afternoon across southern and western counties. The rain will extend nationwide during the evening hours with freshening southerly winds.

Hill, mist and coastal fog will develop then too. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14°.

Tomorrow night will be wet and breezy with widespread rain, heavy at times. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11°, in a moderate to fresh southerly wind.

Sunday

Sunday (November 9) will begin cloudy with some scattered falls of rain and drizzle, soon clearing north-eastwards. Mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with sunny spells breaking through.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will be 12° to 14°, in light to moderate south-westerly winds.

It will be mostly dry and calm overnight but with some mist and fog, mainly across eastern areas. It will be chilly too with lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°.

Next week

Monday (November 10) will see crisp sunshine to begin but with areas of mist and fog across eastern areas.

Met Éireann said that, while there is some uncertainty in the forecast, many areas will likely remain dry with sunny spells, though some showery rain may affect south and southeast areas.

Highest temperatures should be 10° to 13°, in light to moderate south-easterly winds.

Current indications suggest that Tuesday (November 11) will be a wet and blustery day. The rain will be heavy and persistent with spot flooding.

There will be hill, mist and coastal fog on Tuesday too. Highest temperatures should be 12° to 14°, in brisk south to south-east winds.