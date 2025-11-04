Met Éireann: October 2025 - milder, wetter and duller on average

The latest Met Éireann Climate Statement published today (Tuesday, November 4), shows that last month was milder, wetter, and duller than average for October.

The first four days of October 2025 saw Atlantic low pressure steering a warm moisture laden tropical maritime airmass over the country from the south-west.

Two Atlantic hurricanes, Humberto and Imelda, positioned between the south-east of the United States and Bermuda fuelled an intensification of the North Atlantic jet stream.

While active weather fronts brought intense rainfall in the south and west of the country on Thursday, October 2, energy from the two tropical systems spawned a new area of low pressure in the Atlantic that became storm Amy, named by the Met Office (UK).

Storm Amy brought widespread wet and very windy weather on October 3 and 4 as it passed close to the north-west coast of Ireland moving towards northern Scotland.

As Amy pulled away on Sunday, October 5, high pressure built over the country from the south. The following two weeks were dominated by high pressure and anticyclonic gloom, according to Met Éireann.

It stayed mild and mostly dry, apart from patches of light rain or drizzle at times, but disappointingly cloudy.

There were a few sunny breaks, mostly in the south-west. Low pressure encroached from the west on Saturday, October 18 as high pressure pulled away to the east.

Atlantic low pressure dominated for the remainder of October with numerous active weather fronts crossing the country bringing heavy falls of rain or showers at times interspersed with short dry periods.

Based on data from October 1-31, 2025 on a whole-month basis. Source: Met Éireann

October 2025 rainfall totals were above their 1991-2020 Long-Term Average (LTA) at the majority of stations.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.