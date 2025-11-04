Next tranche open for up to €250,000 tree nursery funding

Minister of State for forestry, farm safety and horticulture Michael Healy-Rae has announced that applications are now open to receive up to €250,000 in funding, for operators in the forest tree nursery sector.

The minister has opened the fourth tranche of the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme: Module 2 - Investment Aid for the Development of the Forest Tree Nursery Sector.

The scheme supports commercial Forest Reproductive Material (FRM) suppliers, including forest nurseries and seed collectors, to enhance the quantity, quality and diversity of native tree species.

FRM suppliers can receive up to €250,000 funding for investments in native forest tree production.

Aid will be payable at the maximum rate of 100% on the accepted net cost (excluding VAT, discounts and allowances) of up to a maximum of €250,000, approved and completed to the satisfaction of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The minimum investment which will be considered for grant aid is €10,000 excluding VAT, except in the case of tree seed collection, where the minimum investment is €2,000 excluding VAT applies.

The scheme is open to seed and tree suppliers of all sizes, from smaller operations to established nurseries. It is also available to new entrants to the sector seeking to diversify their business.

Minister Healy-Rae said: “The funding available through this scheme will help to support the forest tree nursery sector in delivering high-quality trees, which will in turn help us to realise our ambitious planting targets under the Forestry Programme 2023-2027."

The types of projects and items eligible for funding may include the following:

Seed collection equipment;

Seed storage infrastructure;

Polytunnel infrastructure/equipment;

Irrigation systems and infrastructure;

Transplanting systems and infrastructure;

Grading machines;

Biosecurity machines;

Biosecurity investments such as water treatment and refrigeration equipment;

General costs linked to items above;

Cost of native tree species seed.

The closing date for applications to the fourth tranche of the measure is 5:00p.m on December 31.

A specification document and application form can be viewed on the government website for the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme.

The scheme funding will be awarded following a competitive process, where applications are evaluated on the strength of the project proposed.

Should the scheme be oversubscribed, the number of applications selected will be based on the highest scores received. Regardless of ranking, a minimum score must be achieved for any application to be successful.

The grant is paid when the actions have been completed and evidence of spend (associated invoices / receipts) have been submitted to the department.