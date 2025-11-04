Agri Aware 'Incredible Edibles' programme set to return

Agri Aware is inviting primary schools to take part in its 'Incredible Edibles' programme which is set to return for 2025-2026.

Now in its 19th year, the 'Incredible Edibles' programme teaches primary school students about the benefits of eating Irish-grown produce and understanding where their food comes from.

The programme includes hands-on participation from the pupils in growing their own fruits and vegetables at school.

Agri Aware

Last year, over 72,000 students across Ireland participated in the Agri Aware programme.

Students are asked to completed "four key tasks", including Tracing Our Food's Journey; Sowing and Growing; Roots to Recipes; and Balanced Bites.

At the end of the term, students submit one project per class that reflects on their learning. This can take the form of a poem, story, artwork, video, or presentation.

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O'Halloran and Quickcrop director Niall McAllister pictured with last year's runners-up St. Oliver Plunkett National School, who received a €500 Quickcrop voucher.

Last year’s winners were Dunboyne Senior Primary School from Co. Meath and runners-up were St. Oliver Plunkett National School from Co. Dublin.

To celebrate the launch of the 2025-2026 programme, students from both schools joined Agri Aware at Country Crest in Lusk, Co. Dublin along with other programme sponsors.

Horticulturist Niall Mulcahy, who was the guest speaker on the day, shared his expert tips on planting potatoes.

Horticulturist Niall Mulcahy with the students

Commenting on the launch of the 'Incredible Edibles' programme for 2025-2026 Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said:

“We at Agri Aware are delighted to bring one of our longest-standing programmes back to primary schools.

"It is essential that children learn about the benefits of healthy eating, the value of Irish-grown produce and the positive impact these choices have on both their health and the local economy.

"We’d also like to thank our sponsors, whose support makes it possible to deliver this programme to schools nationwide," he added.