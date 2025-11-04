Rain warning in effect for 6 counties until midday

A Status Yellow warning for rain for six counties is currently in effect and will remain in effect until 12:00 midday today (Tuesday, November 4).

The warning affects counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford.

Met Éireann has warned of persistent rain in the affected areas, which will be heavy at times.

Possible impacts of this warning include localised flooding, difficulty travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

Weather

In general today, the weather will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas.

The rain will be persistent and heavy at times, particularly in the south and east during the morning, where localised flooding is possible. There will be mist and fog too.

The best chance for drier and brighter weather today will be in the west and north-west.

Highest temperatures today will be 13° to 16°C in mainly light to moderate southerly winds, which will be fresh at times in the south-east.

Tonight is set to be cloudy and misty with areas of fog. There will be scattered showers at first and it will become wet overnight as spells of rain move northwards across the country.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 10° to 13° with light to moderate east to north-east or variable winds.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, November 5), will start dull and wet with widespread rain, heavy at times.

The rain will gradually clear northwards and it will be drier for the afternoon and evening with just patches of light rain or drizzle. There will be some mist or fog too. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with light to moderate southerly winds.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle at first. More frequent spells of rain will move northwards over the country overnight, clearing to isolated showers in the south by morning.

There will be mist and fog too, with lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° with light to moderate southerly or variable winds.