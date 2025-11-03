Oireachtas agri committee meets this week to discuss post-2027 CAP

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food meets this week to discuss the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2027.

The committee, made up of 14 members, will begin discussions at 3:30p.m on Wednesday (November 5).

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Oireachtas committee chair, Fianna Fáil Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan, said:

"The members and I have publicly expressed our concerns at the EU Commission plans to pool the CAP into a single national and regional partnerships fund from the start of the next EU budgetary cycle in 2028.

“A key consideration for the implications of the post-2027 CAP for Ireland is the potential impact of reform on farmers' incomes and the rural economy.

"With a huge workforce and billions of euro worth of exports, the agri-food industry is one of Ireland's most important indigenous industries."

The meeting on Wednesday is an opportunity "to get an outline of Ireland's priorities for the next CAP and will emphasise the need for a more straightforward policy framework, flexibility, and responsiveness to emerging challenges", the deputy said.

“We believe that Ireland can continue to play a key role in shaping CAP’s future direction within the EU Commission," he added.

"With Ireland hosting the presidency of the EU in the second half of 2026, there is a strong opportunity to play a crucial in progressing the legislative framework for the next CAP."