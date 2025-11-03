Suffolks sell to €3,000 twice at Western Stars Suffolk Sale

Athenry Mart played host to the fourth annual Western Stars sale of in-lamb Suffolk shearling ewes and ewe lambs, and saw a robust trade at the event.

The quality of females on offer at the sale on Friday (October 31) was strong, attracting a large crowd from across the country to the ringside.

The sale was topped at €3,000 by an in-lamb shearling ewe from Michael Hastings' well-known Western flock.

This powerful female was a daughter of the much admired Howgillfoot Sniper and a Castleisle-bred ewe.

She was scanned in-lamb carrying twins to Castleisle Dancing Brave. After spirited bidding, it was Eamonn Duffy that placed the winning bid to add this lady to his Kells flock.

Top priced shearling ewe with sellers Tom, Mikey and Michael Hastings and purchaser Eamonn Duffy.

Hastings' success continued with three more of his in-lamb shearling ewes breaching the €2,000 mark.

The first of the three was a full sister to the first prizewinning shearling ewe at the 2025 Suffolk society premier sale in Blessington.

The Limestone Bugatti-sired shearling was sold for €2,700 to Paul Morris of the Coolarne flock.

Following directly after was her full embryo sister that was purchased with a last-minute bid of €2,200 from James Cuffe of the Inbhear flock.

The third shearling to sell for €2,000 from the Western flock was snapped up by Padraig Varley and the final shearling ewe from the Western flock sold for €1,350 to B&B Suffolks.

Other top-priced in-lamb females

Also having a successful sale was John Oakman of the Lisakillen flock, with his pen leader selling for €1,940.

This cracking pen leader was sired by Carragh Timeless and was scanned carrying twins to Craigdoo Dazzler.

Oakman was on the other side of the ring later in the day, paying out €1,450 for a Tolgus Top Gun-sired shearling ewe from the Rosco flock of Joe and Kieran Connaughton.

One of the first flocks through the ring on the night was the Loughrynn flock.

They got the sale of to a successful start selling an upstanding Malinhead Al Capone daughter that was scanned carrying a single to Limestone Double Diamond for €1,900.

The shearling ewe section recorded an impressive clearance rate of 95% and an average price of €1,258.

Ewe lambs

The trade for the ewe lamb consortium was also lively, leading to a super clearance rate of 95% and a top price of €3,000 being achieved.

This top price was paid out by Declan Mangan of the Grottoview flock after strong ringside bidding.

This special ewe lamb from James and Noel Murray’s Cornboy flock was sired by the ever-consistent Malinhead Al Capone and out of a Roselodge-bred ewe that went back to Lakeview Bob.

A sweet ewe lamb from Paul Morris’s Coolarne flock achieved the second highest price of €1,600 in the ewe lamb section.

This direct daughter of Errigal Commander will go on to join the John-Tess flock of Enda and Teresa McGeever.

Other notable prices in the ewe lamb section included €1,150 and €1,100 for two well-bred ewe lambs from Mattie and Kevin Kelly’s Summerhill Flock.

Young breeders were also out in force at the sale with young breeder Daniel Grady of the Demesne flock selling his two quality ewe lambs for €1,050 and €1,000.

Overall, sale averages and clearance rates exceeded those of 2024, highlighting the dedication of the Western Stars consigners.