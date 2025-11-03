Factory quotes: Prime cattle base prices edge up at some outlets

This week's factory quotes have seen some outlets move to increase their base prices for prime cattle.

Other sites have held their base price at the same level as last week but, with most outlets moving their prices up, these lower rates will likely not secure any significant numbers of cattle this week.

Firm demand for beef is seeing processors more willing to negotiate on prices in the past few weeks, with flat price deals, free haulage, and other offers more widely available.

Procurement staff at some of the stronger Angus cattle-buying outlets have said in-spec Angus heifers and steers are mostly trading for 'all-in' prices above the €8/kg mark.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, the outlets that moved their price offers up are quoting €7.60/kg on the grid for steers (bullocks) and €7.70/kg on the grid for heifers, with some outlets starting the week 10c/kg below this.

Most procurement staff are willing to negotiate deals for batches of cattle, in particular where a reasonable number of in-spec cattle are available.

Cows

There remains some variation in cow price between outlets, with more money being tabled for batches of heavy, well-finished cows and where reasonable numbers of cows are available.

Offers for fleshed 'P' grade cows are generally ranging from €7-€7.10/kg this week.

'O' grade cow price offers are ranging from €7.10-€7.20/kg for the plainer 'O' grade cows, and up to €7.30/kg is being offered for fleshed 'O+' grading cows.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50, with €7.50-€7.60/kg being offered for 'U' grade cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.80/kg for 'U' grades, with €7.70/kg on offer for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50/kg, with €7.60/kg on offer for 'O+' bulls, and prices ranging from €7.30-€7.40/kg generally being quoted for 'P' grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50-€7.60/kg on the grid.