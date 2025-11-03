Carbery acquires second Brazilian business

Global flavour, ingredients, and dairy company Carbery Group, headquartered in west Cork, has today (Monday, November 3) announced the acquisition of Solutaste, a flavours and ingredients manufacturer and distribution company based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

This is Carbery’s Taste division (Synergy) second acquisition in Brazil, further expanding its footprint in the food and beverage sector in South America.

Carbery Group has facilities in eight locations globally including Ireland, the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

It produces dairy and nutritional ingredients for more than 50 markets globally.

Commenting on the deal, Carbery CEO, Jason Hawkins said: “Carbery has had a presence in Brazil since 2007, with a further acquisition in 2012.

"The rapid growth of that business and strength of the market has driven continued investment and expansion.

“Partnering with Solutaste, a young and innovative company, will further enhance the services we offer to both existing and new customers in the region.

"Carbery’s model is built on partnership, diversification and the continuous infusion of new talent and ideas across all the regions and sectors we operate in."

The CEO said that he is confident that joining forces with the Solutaste team will strengthen its position in South America and deliver long-term growth and value for shareholders and partners.

Managing director of Synergy Flavours Brazil, Paulo Reis said: “Solutaste is a company that shares with us a passion for quality, creativity, and sensory excellence.

"With this partnership, we are excited to strengthen our presence in Brazil, expand our portfolio of solutions, and gain even more agility to serve our customers and partners.

"We are excited to welcome the members of the Solutaste team into our wider organisation.

"With our new facility also due to complete in 2026, we look forward to more success ahead.”

Meanwhile, Carbery chair, Vincent O’Donovan commented: “Our shareholders have continuously supported the investment and ambition to grow and diversify our company.

"This is essential to create a secure future for the farming families who are the backbone of our cooperative organisation."