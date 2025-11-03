Heydon to attend government trade forum

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, will convene a meeting of the government trade forum today, Monday (November 3), which will also be attended by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

The forum will consider recent global trade developments and an update on Ireland’s action plan on market diversification.

It will also discuss priorities for Ireland’s upcoming EU council presidency in the second half of 2026.

This will be the ninth meeting of the forum since its establishment earlier this year.

The meeting will also be attended by Minister of Finance, Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Tánaiste said: “There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the global economy.

"The meeting today is an important opportunity to consider recent developments and to discuss with businesses and other key stakeholders the measures government is taking to navigate this more challenging international environment.

"The EU-US deal reached in July has provided certainty to exporters, with tariffs on almost all goods capped at 15%.

"The data has shown, however, the defining feature of the Irish economic developments this year has been the substantial increase in exports to the US in advance of the anticipated introduction of tariffs.

"Goods exports to the US averaged just €4 billion per month between June and August, compared to €14 billion per month in the first five months of the year. We will continue to monitor this in the months ahead."

Trade

The Tánaiste also highlighted that amidst the uncertainty, the government is 'laser-focused' on controlling the controllables.

He said: "The exchange today on the action plan on market diversification will focus on the considerable work already in train to support Irish businesses and the priority action for the coming months.

“This includes upcoming legislation to ratify the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will be considered by cabinet next week.”

Harris will also brief the forum on his recent meetings with EU Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic and with US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

The forum will also be updated on the government’s implementation of the action plan on market diversification, which was published in August.

It includes over 100 actions, delivered right across government to support Irish businesses with their market diversification ambitions.

Ireland will assume the presidency of the council of the European Union in 2026.

The Tánaiste is due to outline Ireland’s planning for its presidency, and the policy priorities on which the Irish programme will centre.

The trade forum will also continue its sectoral engagements at today’s meeting, with a focus on the international financial services sector in Ireland.