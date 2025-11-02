Proposed planning exemptions 'commits to revitalising rural areas' - Aird

A series of proposed planning exemptions will deliver real and positive change for housing development and farmers across Ireland, and will significantly benefit rural communities and support sustainable growth, according to Fine Gael TD William Aird.

The Portlaoise-based farmer has welcomed the package of reforms brought forward by Minister of State for local government and planning, John Cummins.

He was focusing on Minister Cummin’s proposal to extend the planning exemption for converting vacant commercial properties into residential use until December 31, 2028.

This exemption, which was due to expire this year, has already resulted in over 3,400 new homes from 1,457 developer notifications between 2018 and 2024, according to Deputy Aird.

He said: "Extending this measure will continue to unlock the potential of underused buildings and help meet Ireland’s housing needs.

“This proposal is practical, forward-thinking, and commits to revitalising rural areas."

Slurry storage

Deputy Aird also welcomed the proposal to increase the allowance for animal housing from 200m2 to 300m2, with the overall cap rising from 300m2 to 450m2, saying that these changes will give farmers greater flexibility to expand and modernise their operations.

"Importantly the proposal also includes a new exemption for standalone slurry storage facilities of up to 1,000m3, with a farm limit of 1,500m3," Deputy Aird added.

"This will allow farmers to better manage slurry and run-off without needing to build additional animal housing."

According to Deputy Aird, this is "a practical step" that supports Ireland’s efforts to retain the nitrates derogation and improve water quality.

"By enabling more efficient use of slurry, farmers can reduce their dependence on chemical fertiliser, cutting costs and promoting more sustainable practices," he said.

"These measures would provide clarity and confidence for those investing in infrastructure to meet environmental standards."

“The draft regulations are currently undergoing environmental scrutiny, including strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment, in keeping with our responsibilities.

"Minister Cummins will be in a position to sign them once that process is complete."

Where an environmental impact assessment or appropriate assessment is required, the proposed exemptions will not apply and planning permission will be necessary, the Co. Laois TD added.