A top quality diet 'best investment' poultry farmers can make - specialist

According to an international poultry breeding specialist, eggs are now widely regarded as a 'super food' by consumers around the world.

The Netherlands-based laying hen geneticist, Tuen Van de Braak, director of global technical services with Hendrix Genetics, made the aforementioned assertion at the 2025 Poultry Education Trust conference, held at Loughry College in Co. Tyrone this week.

While also confirming that egg shell colour had no impact at all on its nutrient content, the breeding specialist pointed to the growing popularity of white eggs in many countries.

He also referenced the growing consumer interest in pink-shelled eggs, the result of a genetic variation within certain breeds.

Laying hen breeding programmes are focussed on the identification of birds that will produce the largest number of grade one eggs during their lifetimes.

Van de Braak further explained: “Currently this work is taking place against the backdrop of increasing disease threats to the poultry industries: highly pathogenic avian influenza is a case in point.

“This is why Hendrix Genetics has dispersed its international breeding programmes across 24 countries.”

Significant improvements have been achieved in the laying performance of hens over recent years, with some birds now producing up to 600 eggs in a lifetime.

The breeding specialist said: “We have yet to work out the full genetic potential of hens to produce eggs in their lifetimes. But, already, it is clear that the number is in the thousands.

“The work that has already been carried out confirms that lifetime expectancy is very important in this regard.

“This is from both an egg number and quality perspective. And a key factor in this regard is that of giving pullets the best possible start.

“Offering the best quality diets for growing birds is, possibly, the best investment that egg producers can make.”

Heterosis is the key driver of all egg-laying breeding programmes.

“This is why it is so important to maintain access to pure laying strains,” said Van de Braak.

“New genetic tools are also coming on stream, which can boost the impact of our breeding programmes.

“Many of these technologies do not entail the physical alteration of genetic material.

"In addition, the fact that layers are now producing eggs for a longer period of time is allowing breeding specialists to more accurately identifying genetic difference between bird strains."

The breeding specialist has a positive outlook for the sector.

“The egg laying sector can look forward to a sustainable future," he said.

"This is due to a combination of factors. These include: greater consumer acceptance and improved on-farm performance.”