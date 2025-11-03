MEP warns of 'serious consequences' if nitrates derogation is lost

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has written to government ministers, seeking "urgent answers" on the government’s proposed new nitrates action plan and the future of Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

The draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), which will run from 2026 to 2029, was published by the government this week.

Previously, Ireland has been granted a nitrates derogation in all five NAPs to date and the government has again requested a renewal of the derogation under the sixth NAP.

The Nitrates Directive requires EU member states to develop a NAP every four years.

Mullooly warned that delays in finalising and submitting the new plan "could result in Ireland automatically losing its derogation by December 2025".

'Serious consequences'

If Ireland was to lose its derogation, it would have “serious consequences for family dairy farms, milk production levels and the wider rural economy,” the MEP said.

Mullooly highlighted the significant financial pressures facing farmers under the proposed rules, including an increase in slurry storage capacity requirements by 2028.

Mullooly stressed that this places a "disproportionate burden on family-run farms and new entrants to dairying".

“Farmers are expected to take on major capital costs without any clarity on whether Ireland will retain the derogation that underpins the viability of the dairy sector," he said.

"The government cannot expect farmers to invest thousands per cow with no certainty in return.”

Mullooly has asked government ministers to provide direct answers to 10 key questions, including:

Why has the government still not submitted the new nitrates action plan, given that failure to do so on time will lead to the automatic loss of Ireland’s derogation by December 2025?

Can the minister confirm that the proposed 21% increase in slurry storage capacity by 2028 will still apply even if Ireland loses its derogation?

What estimate has the department made of the total cost burden on dairy farmers of new slurry storage requirements?

Does the minister accept that these costs are unaffordable for most family dairy farms, especially with no certainty about the future of the derogation or access to adequate grant support?

Mullooly has also asked the government what impact assessment has been carried out on national milk production, "considering that many farmers may reduce herd size or milk output rather than take on major new capital costs for storage facilities".

He is also seeking clarity on whether the government plans to financially support farmers who must now fund new slurry infrastructure.

Mulloly has questioned if the government can guarantee that a "fully approved nitrates plan will be ready before the EU deadline - with less than 60 days remaining before the derogation renewal vote".

He has asked the relevant government departments to outline a "clear joint plan to coordinate and deliver a timely nitrates plan" to deal with the scenario of a loss of the derogation.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon will speak to farmers on the nitrates derogation at a national meeting tonight (Monday, November 3).

Farmers will gather at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork from 7:30p.m, for the event organised by the Irish Farmers' Association.