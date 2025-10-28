Govt publishes draft 6th NAP and wants feedback from farmers

The draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), which will run from 2026 to 2029, has been published today (Tuesday, October 28) by the government.
According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage "it is recognised that further action is needed to protect and improve water quality".
It has also detailed that the NAP contains specific measures to "protect against nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources".
According to the Department of Housing a "suite of measures" in the draft sixth NPA have been developed following recommendations from the Nitrates Expert Group and in consultation with stakeholders including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's Agriculture Water Quality Working Group.
"The draft sixth NAP builds on the progress made through the preceding programmes, and includes a suite of new regulatory and non-regulatory measures," the Department of Housing stated today.
Previously Ireland has been granted a nitrates derogation in all five NAPs to date and the government has again requested a renewal of the derogation under the sixth NAP.
The Nitrates Directive requires European Union member states to develop a NAP every four years.
Certain measures relating to the derogation have also been included in the latest draft NAP and according to the Department of Housing it is "proposed that some of the measures for the draft Sixth NAP will only be mandatory for derogation farmers, while other measures will apply more broadly, as appropriate".
New regulatory measures being considered include:
The 94 page draft NAP document also outlines a number of non-regulatory measures that are being considered these include:
The government is now seeking feedback on the latest NAP and has launched a public consultation which will run from today until December 1, 2025.