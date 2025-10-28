Govt publishes draft 6th NAP and wants feedback from farmers

The draft sixth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), which will run from 2026 to 2029, has been published today (Tuesday, October 28) by the government.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage "it is recognised that further action is needed to protect and improve water quality".

It has also detailed that the NAP contains specific measures to "protect against nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources".

According to the Department of Housing a "suite of measures" in the draft sixth NPA have been developed following recommendations from the Nitrates Expert Group and in consultation with stakeholders including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's Agriculture Water Quality Working Group.

"The draft sixth NAP builds on the progress made through the preceding programmes, and includes a suite of new regulatory and non-regulatory measures," the Department of Housing stated today.

Previously Ireland has been granted a nitrates derogation in all five NAPs to date and the government has again requested a renewal of the derogation under the sixth NAP.

The Nitrates Directive requires European Union member states to develop a NAP every four years.

Certain measures relating to the derogation have also been included in the latest draft NAP and according to the Department of Housing it is "proposed that some of the measures for the draft Sixth NAP will only be mandatory for derogation farmers, while other measures will apply more broadly, as appropriate".

What's in the draft 6th NAP?

New regulatory measures being considered include:

Nutrient balance at individual farm level - mandatory for derogation farms;

Improved nutrient distribution on fragmented farms;

Increased slurry and soiled water storage capacity requirements;

Chemical nitrogen allowances for grassland and arable crops;

Timing of nutrient application for arable crops;

Expansion of DAFM’s organic nutrient movement database;

Continued and increased focus on compliance and enforcement, and the National Agricultural Inspection Programme;

Overall review of the Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations (GAP).

The 94 page draft NAP document also outlines a number of non-regulatory measures that are being considered these include:

Expansion of the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP);

Continuation of Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) to the end of 2029;

Knowledge transfer and awareness raising for both farmers and farm advisers;

Research on Mehlich soil analysis to better quantify plant available nutrients;

Research on cover crop establishment;

Continuation of Teagasc’s Agricultural Catchments Programme;

The government is now seeking feedback on the latest NAP and has launched a public consultation which will run from today until December 1, 2025.