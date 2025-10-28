Calling all beef farmers - fancy a chance at winning a €500 prize?

We are calling on all beef farmers who want to be in with a chance of winning one of three €500 One4All vouchers to participate in a short survey aimed at understanding the needs of farmers in Ireland.

The aim of the research by market research company, Opinions is to ultimately help make improvements to the sector that can really make a difference.

All answers to the survey will be treated in strict confidence and the results will only be reported in aggregate form.

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and in return for your time you will be entered into a draw to win one of three €500 One4All vouchers or a voucher of your choice.

Survey on beef farming in Ireland

The research wants to explore some of the challenges facing farmers in Ireland at the moment, particularly those in the beef sector.

Your opinion is sought on topics such as legislation around water quality; succession; financial viability; carbon emissions, farm assurance and climate change.

There are also questions relating to processors and improving farm practices and where farmers can access information and education.

