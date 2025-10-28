Sheep trade: No move in price or weight limits this week

By Breifne O'Brien

Share this article

This week's sheep trade sees no move in price offers for lambs or cull ewes as the carcass-weight limit on lambs remains at 22kg.

This time last year, processors were paying up to 23kg carcass-weight or 1kg above the current carcass-weight limit.

Latest figures show the 2025 sheep kill is down by over 419,000 head or 18% on last year.

40,500 sheep were slaughtered in the week ending Sunday, October 19, down 9,000 head on the same week of last year.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights above 20kg again this week. The outlet is cutting prices on lighter ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass-weight. This price is the same as last week.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week. This price is the same level as last week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.70/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight - down 10c/kg on last week.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

MEP urges Harris to reject 'rush through' of so-called Mercosur deal safeguards

Agri Politics

MEP urges Harris to reject 'rush through' of so-called Mercosur deal safeguards

Dooley outlines Irish 'concerns' over next CAP at Luxembourg meeting

Schemes

Dooley outlines Irish 'concerns' over next CAP at Luxembourg meeting

Molasses: More than just sugars

Molasses: More than just sugars