Sheep trade: No move in price or weight limits this week

This week's sheep trade sees no move in price offers for lambs or cull ewes as the carcass-weight limit on lambs remains at 22kg.

This time last year, processors were paying up to 23kg carcass-weight or 1kg above the current carcass-weight limit.

Latest figures show the 2025 sheep kill is down by over 419,000 head or 18% on last year.

40,500 sheep were slaughtered in the week ending Sunday, October 19, down 9,000 head on the same week of last year.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights above 20kg again this week. The outlet is cutting prices on lighter ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass-weight. This price is the same as last week.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week. This price is the same level as last week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.70/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight - down 10c/kg on last week.