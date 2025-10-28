Met Éireann issues weather warnings for rain and wind

Met Éireann has issued two separate weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in the south of the country on Thursday (October 30).

The national forecaster said a Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place in counties Cork and Kerry from 11:00a.m unti 8:00p.m on Thursday.

The heavy rain will bring a risk of localised flooding; along with difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 11:00a.m until 11:00p.m on Thursday.

During this time period there will be very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales on coasts.

The winds may impact on travelling conditions and may also result in fallen trees and wave overtopping.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea will be in place from 7:00a.m until midnight on Thursday.

The south-easterly winds veering southerly will reach gale force 8 at times.

Met Éireann said that the unsettled weather conditions this week will bring a lot of rain and showers.

As a result, rainfall amounts are expected to be above average across the country.

The highest accumulations are forecast for the west and southwest where over 80mm can be expected.

Mean air temperatures are forecast to be a degree or two above average for the coming week, ranging from 9° to 13°C.

Drying conditions are expected to be poor for the coming week; the best of any opportunities are expected today (Tuesday, October 28) and tomorrow.

Spraying conditions are also expected to be limited during the next seven days.

According to Met Éireann, most well and moderately drained soils are currently saturated, while most poorly drained soils are waterlogged or close to that.

With showers and rain forecast this week, all well-drained soils are expected to remain or become saturated, while all moderately and poorly drained soils are expected to remain or become waterlogged.