Norman Egar is newly elected national chair of FCI

Norman Egar has been elected as the new national chair of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

Egar who is from Brannockstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, was elected at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) held in Portlaoise.

He has served as FCI vice-chair for a number of years and will take over from outgoing chair, John Hughes from Co. Kilkenny, who has held the office for the past five years.

Norman Egar's term of office begins in January 2026.

Contractors

Norman runs an agricultural contracting business trading as Garavald Ltd with his brother, Mark.

They operate Agrilife, an agricultural nutrient management operation working closely in association with the agri-food sector, covering a large area of the country.

More recently, the brothers have also developed BVS Parts Ltd as an agricultural machinery parts supply business, in association with Patrick and Laura Nolan of Belan Agri.

Norman Egar, newly elected FCI national chair

Norman and Mark have a farming background and have been running their agricultural contracting business for more than 25 years. The business was originally started by their father Herbert.

The third generation of the Egar family, Norman’s son Jonathan is also an important member of the team.

Norman and Mark are both graduates of Gurteen Agricultural College, while Jonathan completed his agricultural education at Kildalton Agricultural College.

FCI

Norman said that the FCI will continue to work towards getting a "proper registration process in place" for contractors.

"Training has become another priority for agricultural and forestry contractors, and at FCI we are giving this a huge effort in 2026.

"FCI is getting the message out through proper representation, effective lobbying both here in Ireland and in Europe through our involvement in CEETTAR (the European Organisation Agricultural, Rural, and Forestry Contractors), giving a level of support for our sectors that has never been there for contractors in the past,” Egar said.

“These are among the reasons that I have been associated with FCI since its foundation in 2012.

"There is much more work to be done. It can only be achieved when agricultural and forestry contractors communicate with each other and support one another in solving problems and achieving goals that allow for sector sustainability and we are confident that being part of FCI provides the best opportunity for that,” he added.