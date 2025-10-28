INHFA demands review of greenway code of best practice

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has demanded an "immediate review" of the greenway code of best practice.

The association has called the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Transport Industry Ireland (TII) to suspend all plans to develop of any more greenways.

The farm organisation also wants engagement with community groups and farming organisations around the Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways.

Greenways

INHFA vice president John Joe Fitzgerald said that the option to use Complusory Purchase Order (CPO) in acquiring land for greenways "should never have been included" in the code of practice and "wouldn’t if the INHFA had been part of the discussions".

"While there are a number of good points in this code, it is disappointing that the farming organisations that signed up to this code accepted the CPO option.

"By facilitating CPOs, even as a last resort, we have unfortunately allowed this option or threat of this option to be used at a very early stage in trying to acquire the necessary lands," he said.

"Following widespread discussion with landowners around the country on this issue it is very clear that taking land through this option has now become a red line for all those impacted which is why we need to go back to the drawing board on this.

"The minister and TII must ensure all greenway plans are put on hold and sit down with all farming organisations and those groups representing impacted landowners to redraw the code of best practice," he said.

Funding

The INHFA vice president is also concerned around the viability of greenway spending.

"The monies allocated for greenways could deliver much better outcomes for communities through an improved LEADER budget.

"However, if the policy is to continue with the current level of funding towards greenways, then these projects should only continue where agreement is made through premise access given from impacted landowners," he said.