Irish MEP leads EU delegation to advance Australia trade deal

An Irish MEP is leading a European Parliament delegation on visit to Australia this week aiming to advance negotiations on the long-awaited EU–Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The trade mission, taking place in Sydney and Canberra, brings together members of the EU Parliament for the 44th EU-Australia Inter-Parliamentary Meeting.

This is the longest-standing partnership of its kind between the EU and any third country.

The EU believes the deal could result in trade in goods between the EU and Australia increasing by up to 33%, with services trade up by 8%, adding an estimated €3.9 billion to EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

Trade agreement

Negotiations on the proposed EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) began in 2018.

According to the European Commission, the deal aims to remove trade barriers, protect high-quality EU products, improve market access, and includes strong commitments on labour rights and environmental protection.

The commission said the deal would protect EU farmers against unfair competition, adding that "full liberalisation of trade for sensitive agricultural products is not on the table".

"We aim for specific treatment for sensitive products- this could include long tariffdismantling periods, tariff rate quotas, or other arrangements," the commission added.

The deal would offer new opportunities for EU agri-food exports, including through protecting Geographical Indications (GIs) and dismantle Australian tariffs on such products.

The agreement, which is still under negotiation, would also include high sustainability standards and cooperation on topics such as animal welfare, sustainable food systems, pesticides and fertilisers

Australia

MEP for Ireland South and leader of Fine Gael in the EU Parliament, Seán Kelly is leading the EU delegation in his capacity as the chair of the EU Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand (DANZ).

Kelly described the visit as “an important milestone in our partnership and a crucial step towards concluding a modern, ambitious trade agreement that will deliver real benefits for both the EU and our Australian friends.”

“This week's mission gives us the opportunity to make it clear that the European Parliament is determined to see the EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement brought to a successful conclusion as soon as possible.

"This is an agreement that supports our farmers, exporters and businesses, while reinforcing the open, rules-based trading system our economies depend on," Kelly said.

Kelly added that the talks come at a "critical juncture for international trade and geopolitics, as both Europe and Australia seek to build more secure, sustainable supply chains and accelerate the clean-energy transition".

“At the same time, it would open major opportunities for our agri-food and service exporters, ensuring that Irish products compete on equal terms with those from countries that already enjoy preferential access to the Australian market," he said.