771 reports of alleged illegal felling since 2020 - minister

Over 770 reports of alleged illegal tree felling have been made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) since 2020.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae confirmed the figure in response to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats leader Holly Carins.

The Cork South-West TD asked about instances of illegal tree felling and hedgerow removal reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) since 2020.

Illegal felling

Minister Healy-Rae confirmed that 771 reports of alleged illegal felling had been received by his department since 2020.

The highest number of reports (196) were made in 2023. There have been 108 reports so far this year.

Since 2020, DAFM has undertaken 384 investigations into alleged illegal felling, which have resulted in six prosecutions and 78 replanting orders.

Year Reports alleged illegal felling Investigations Prosecutions Replanting Orders 2020 51 3 0 3 2021 89 18 0 18 2022 151 11 0 11 2023 196 142 2 30 2024 176 138 3 14 2025 108 72 1 2 Source: DAFM

The felling of trees requires a licence, as per Section 7 of the Forestry Act 2014. Felling of trees without such a licence is an offence.

Minister Healy-Rae noted that "tree-felling licences carry an obligation to replant the area felled".

"My department carries out monitoring of licence holders for compliance with licence conditions.

"Typically, a replanting order is the primary method used - although prosecutions for non-compliance with the Forestry Act are also used - to ensure the replanting obligation is met in full," he added.

Hedgerows

Minister Healy-Rae also confirmed that DAFM had received 110 reports of alleged hedgerow removal since 2020.

Field boundaries such as hedgerows, stone walls, and clay banks are afforded protection under the Environmental Impact Assessment (Agriculture) Regulations.

Any proposed land restructuring works may require screening and approval by DAFM under the EIA regulations.

The minister confirmed that following 110 investigations into alleged hedgerow removal, there was one prosecution, 12 reinstatement orders and eight prohibition notices issued by his department.

Year Reports alleged hedgerow removal Investigations Prosecutions Reinstatement orders Prohibition notices 2020 3 3 0 0 0 2021 28 28 0 1 1 2022 14 14 0 0 2 2023 21 21 0 7 3 2024 17 17 0 4 1 2025 27 27 1 0 1 Source: DAFM

Minister Healy-Rae said that where hedgerow removal has been deemed to have occurred in breach of EIA screening requirements:

Land will be subject to inspection by department officials;

Reinstatement or mitigation works will be required and enforced, and prosecution may occur;

Works carried out will be reported to relevant divisions within the department, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS).