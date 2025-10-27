Former mart employee reported alleged assault with 'electronic cattle prod' to gardaí

An alleged assault with "an electronic cattle prod" was reported by a former employee of Headford co-operative mart limited to gardai, the mart's chair and board but no action was taken, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was told.

Details of the alleged assault were set out by Joyce Holleran Whelan during a case that she brought to the WRC.

Joyce Holleran Whelan had been employed with the Headford co-operative mart as finance manager from November 30, 2021 and also took on the position of interim mart manager on January 1, 2022.

She alleged that she was unfairly dismissed by Headford co- operative mart limited when she was made redundant on March 5, 2023, and was "penalised as a result of making protected disclosures on January 11, 2022 and March 22, 2023".

Mart

This was denied by Headford co-operative mart limited who claimed that Joyce Holleran Whelan was made redundant "which is a fair dismissal due to the return of the general manager from long term sick-leave".

According to the WRC Joyce Holleran Whelan gave evidence of "extensive difficulties in the workplace" when she took up the post with the Headford co-operative mart, which ranged from staff leaving, being excluded from information and access, and an alledged assault at the mart on December 4, 2021.

The WRC also heard that on January 5, 2022, the Headford co-operative mart "received a letter from thirteen current and former staff members outlining complaints they had with the complainant" (Joyce Holleran Whelan).

"The complainant lodged a written grievance and protected disclosure on January 11, 2022 with the chairman regarding concerns, intimidation, bullying and slander against herself and her family by colleagues and customers," the WRC was also informed.

Joyce Holleran Whelan believes "she was dismissed due to the matters she was raising, as opposed to a genuine redundancy situation".

Meanwhile the Headford co-operative mart had maintained that because its original general manager was returning from sick leave, Joyce Holleran Whelan was no longer required as interim general manager and that the the role of finance and banking manager was no longer required.

WRC

The WRC's adjudication officer having considered the evidence found that Joyce Holleran Whelan had been "unfairly dismissed" and ordered Headford co-operative mart to pay her €26,250.