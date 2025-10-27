New spot-spraying weed control system targeting Ireland and UK

A computer-operated spot-spraying system, specifically designed to target individual weeds in grass swards, is now available in Ireland and the UK.

It was put through its paces for the first time at a recent event co-hosted by the importer and distribution company, C.W. Agri Ltd, in tandem with the Foyle Food Group on lands close to Cookstown in Co. Tyrone.

The tractor-mounted RumboJet 880 sprayer was developed in Germany by the Allgäu Automation company five years ago.

Some 130 of the systems are now operating in Germany, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

Attending the RumboJet 880 field trial, (l-r): Wayne Acheson, agri director Foyle Food Group; Stephen McKeown, C.W.Agri; Tom Bowden, Doagh, Co Antrim; and Andreas Breher, Allgäu Automation

The RumboJet 880 is now solely available in the UK and Irish markets through the Northern Ireland-based distributor, C.W. Agri Ltd.

One of the system’s two designers, Andreas Breher, attended the Co. Tyrone field demonstration.

He explained that the system combines modern lighting, cameras, computer software, and spraying technologies that act in a combined manner to efficiently identify specific weeds in a grass sward, which are then selectively sprayed with a herbicide.

Breher added: “The system is controlled in a very straightforward manner from the cab of the tractor using a simple control panel.

“The RumboJet 880 features six high performance cameras, which can take up to 90 pictures per second.

“In other words, the 8.8m sward width that is traversed by the cameras is photographed at 3cm spacings.

“This is based on the tractor and sprayer travelling at the recommended speed of 10km/hr.”

The computer software at the heart of the RumboJet 880 has been programmed to identify all the main weeds that feature in grassland swards at their various growth stages.

These include docks, ragwort, thistle, dandelion, and buttercups.

Capacity

Breher said: “There is a 600L main spray tank with a 200L accompanying mixing tank available if specified."

He said that the additional tank allows the operator to mix additional herbicide solution while in the field, and can also be used as a standard cleaning attachment.

“All the spray jets have a 20° spray width. This ensures that the herbicide is fully concentrated on the weeds that have been identified," he said.

“The system has an unladen weight of 1,650kg. This figure rises to 2,450kg when both spray tanks are full.

“The system can be fully operated by a 100hp tractor. It is attached by way of the pickup hitch.”

Attending the RumboJet 880 field trial in Co Tyrone, (l-r): Dr. Desmond Patterson, AFBI; Stephen McKeown, C.W. Agri; Frank Turley, and Paul Turley, Downpatrick, Co. Down

Stephen McKeown, from C.W. Agri, outlined the benefits of the RumboJet 880 for farmers and contractors in Ireland and the UK.

He said: “In the first instance it is accurately depositing herbicide on weed plants only.

"The alternative of going out with a traditional sprayer means that all the plants in a sward receive the herbicide that is being applied. As a consequence, actual grass growth is impacted negatively for weeks to come.

“Spot spraying also means that significant reduction in herbicide usage is required to control weeds within a field.

“This is a critically important factor as agriculture responds to the growing environmental challenges confronting the industry.

“In addition, the new system can be used to control weeds in a newly established grass swards containing clover.”

It is envisaged that the RumboJet 880 will prove equally attractive to contractors and larger farmers managing significant areas of grassland from both a grazing and silage-making perspective.

The RumboJet 880 spot sprays herbicide on individual weeds. For the purposes of the recent field demonstration in Co Tyrone, a blue dye was used to highlight the impact of the system

Breher added: “The system works well under all grassland conditions. It has been developed to ensure that there is a minimum overlap of the sward area that is treated for weeds

“Herbicide usage ranges from 5L-50L/ha. Under Irish and UK conditions, this will average out at around 25L/ha.

"As a result, the combined 800L spray tank capacity should cover a minimum of 32ha of grassland without the need for additional herbicide.”

The technology at the heart of the RumboJet 880 is at the core of the latest thinking, where the development of sustainable herbicide control within farming systems is concerned.

McKeown is also hopeful that the availability of the new system will encourage a greater commitment to more weed control within grass swards across the board.

He said:“RumboJet 880 delivers at all levels. In the first instance, it significantly reduced the costs entailed in securing weed control within grass swards.

“It also acts to improve the environmental standards achieved within production agriculture.

“However, many will see the biggest plus associated with the system is its use in delivering effective weed control in new grass leys containing clover.”