Krone BaleTrain saves time and fuel by reducing field passes

Combining two separate field operations into one is nothing new - wrapping bales while they are still on the baler is the perfect example of this.

Krone, however, has gone one further and added a rake to the front of the baler, thus reducing the number of field passes yet again.

The company claims it is the world’s first manufacturer to offer such a combination of machines for swathing and baling.

Although the principle might sound simple enough, there are many difficulties to overcome in getting it to work in the field.

Krone has therefore turned to digital technology to help out.

BaleTrain components

The Swadro BaleTrain TC 880 Pro is based on a modified Swadro TC 880 twin-rotor rake, which is linked up between between a Krone round baler, using a spoon and ball hitch, and the tractor.

The BaleTrain comprises two proven machines operating in conjunction with each other

The functions and steering of both the baler and the rake are automatically controlled and coordinated via sequential electronic controls.

The concept is said to significantly help relieve ground pressure and soil compaction as well as pressure on the drivers.

Moreover, the rake and the round baler can still be used individually.

How it works

The Swadro BaleTrain TC 880 Pro is attached to the tractor via a K 80 ball hitch, while the rake's axle is forced steered via a mechanical steering linkage.

The twin-rotor rake is equipped with an end-to-end power take-off (PTO) drive that extends to the rear to power the round baler.

Power for the baler is transferred by shaft across the top of the rake

A manual gearbox on the rake ensures that the round baler is always driven at the required PTO speed, while the rotational speed of the rake rotors can be set at one of two speeds, or placed in neutral.

The forced steering of the Swardo rake ensures that the entire machine combination follows the same track, allowing the pick-up of the baler to collect the swath cleanly and without loss, even on curves.

The forced steering also ensures manoeuvrability at the headland and in narrow field or yard entrances.

BaleTrain automation

This automatic steering system also deflects the rake axle to the left or right with the help of the steering signal of the baler, thus enabling optimum filling of the bale chamber by picking up the swath as required.

Steering of the combination is automatically assisted

Another automated feature is that the rotors of the rake and the pick-up of the baler lift when the net or the film of the baler is inserted, this is also triggered when reversing the combination.

The Swadro BaleTrain TC 880 Pro is operated via a new ISOBUS user interface by which the basic functions of the baler can be controlled. These may also be automated.