Catherine Connolly to be Ireland's next president

Catherine Connolly has been confirmed as the next president of Ireland this evening (Saturday, October 25) at Dublin Castle.

The Independent candidate will be inaugurated as the 10th president of Ireland on Tuesday, November 11.

Catherine Connolly secured 914,143 votes while her opponent the Fine Gael candidate, Heather Humphreys, received 424,987 votes.

During the national declaration in the Presidential Election at Dublin Castle it was also confirmed that there were 213,738 'invalid' or spoiled votes cast in this election.

Election Results 2025 Source: www.presidentialelection.ie

Speaking at the declaration at Dublin Castle a gracious Catherine Connolly thanked everyone who had voted for her.

She said: "From day one, I emphasised that I was an independent candidate with an independent mind, and for all who voted for me, thank you very much.

"It will be an absolute privilege to serve you - for those who didn't vote for me and those who spoiled their vote, let me tell you, I will be an inclusive president to listen to all of you. I will be making no distinction on the basis of votes.

"I will be a president who listens, who reflects and who speaks when it is necessary and a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change, and a voice that recognises the tremendous work being done the length and breadth of the country, and we need to recognise that and ensure it is properly resourced. But that's a political job on the ground".

President elect

The president elect said her message this evening to people was to "use your voice in every way you can because a republic and a democracy needs constructive questioning".

"Together, we can shape a new republic that values everybody, that values and champions diversity, and that takes confidence in our own identity, our Irish language, our English language, and the new people who have come to our country,

"I will be an inclusive president for all of you, and I regard it as an absolute honour the vote I have been given, and I will represent you nationally and internationally, to the best of my ability, and as professionally and as humanely as possible," she said in her victory addresss.

Taoiseach

Also speaking at Dublin Castle this evening the Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Catherine Connolly on her comprehensive election and also paid tribute to Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin for "putting their names forward" in the presidential elections.

"The people have spoken resoundingly today and they have given Catherine a tremendous majority and a very clear mandate in terms of her role as the next president of Ireland.

"I look forward to working with the next president elect in the years ahead in terms of the challenges we all collectively face as a nation and as a country - both domestically and internationally - and there are grave and serious challenges facing us, but I know from our experiences in Lenister House and the Dáil that we are well capable of doing that," Micheál Martin said.